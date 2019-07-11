Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m

The cost of running the Houses of the Oireachtas increased by €22m last year.

It jumped from €112m in 2017 to €134m in 2018.

Legal fees increased five-fold with €485,000 spent on six claims from employees and three from the public.

The accounts will be examined by the public accounts committee today.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke says he will question officials on the increased running costs in 2018.

"The increase is directly related to the provision of ICT services, to upgrade the software in the Houses of the Oireachtas and we will be questioning the Secretary-General of the commission regarding this," said Mr Burke.

"And also, on a number of other issues, there is a number of issues regarding insurance claims.

"I note that there has been €485,000 spent on legal costs with associated claims, but there is no detail of compensation."