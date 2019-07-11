News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m

Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 07:22 AM

The cost of running the Houses of the Oireachtas increased by €22m last year.

It jumped from €112m in 2017 to €134m in 2018.

Legal fees increased five-fold with €485,000 spent on six claims from employees and three from the public.

The accounts will be examined by the public accounts committee today.

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke says he will question officials on the increased running costs in 2018.

"The increase is directly related to the provision of ICT services, to upgrade the software in the Houses of the Oireachtas and we will be questioning the Secretary-General of the commission regarding this," said Mr Burke.

"And also, on a number of other issues, there is a number of issues regarding insurance claims.

"I note that there has been €485,000 spent on legal costs with associated claims, but there is no detail of compensation."

READ MORE

Dáil bars remain closed as hunt for rat continues

More on this topic

Psychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE disputePsychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE dispute

Mercosur ‘not a done deal’, Creed tells farmersMercosur ‘not a done deal’, Creed tells farmers

Hogan’s reappointment to Europe may be in jeopardyHogan’s reappointment to Europe may be in jeopardy

Tommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of courtTommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of court

More in this Section

No longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event toldNo longer glass ceiling for women in Garda, anniversary event told

Irish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patientsIrish Cancer Society calls on Government to ease financial burden on patients

Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'Watch: Angry scenes outside Leinster House as Gov accused of throwing farmers 'under the bus'

'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims'Solicitors should be a bit more selective about who they take on', says judge in throwing out five 'whiplash' claims


Lifestyle

Physical activity is essential for children, Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan tell Cliona Foley. They also believe sport does not always have to have a competitive edge to get positive resultsTrack and play: Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan on importance of keeping kids active

Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith talks to Ellie O’Byrne as he faces economic exile from his city.No place like the home spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith faces economic exile from

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »