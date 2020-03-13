News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Coronavirus panic buying boosts sex toy sales

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 13, 2020 - 10:52 AM

Coronavirus panic buying has resulted in an unexpected boon in sales to what has clearly seen as an essential item to many - sex toys.

It seems that sales in "the global pleasure industry" are ahead of schedule as people all around the world seem determined to make the very best of a bad situation.

Sales data for sex toy brand Womanizer show sales numbers are well above projections, with global data year to date showing more than a 50% surge on original forecasts.

Taken country by country, the data also follows a pattern according to where the majority of outbreaks are currently, or the stockpiling that precedes it.

The numbers in short from period January 1 to March 6:

Italy: Trending 60% above forecast;

France: 40% above;

United States: 75% above;

Canada: 135% above;

German-speaking countries: 40% above;

Hong Kong: 71% sales increase from January to February;

Japan: 52% sales increase from January to February;

Australia: 31% sales increase from January to February;

UK: 13% sales increase from January to February.


