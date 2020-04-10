News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Over 7,000 confirmed cases in Ireland as lockdown set to continue into May

Coronavirus: Over 7,000 confirmed cases in Ireland as lockdown set to continue into May
By Joel Slattery
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 06:48 PM

Twenty-five more people in Ireland diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

The news came just hours after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended the country's lockdown until May 5.

The total of coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic now stands at 288, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There are now over 7,000 people in the country with the virus with the announcement of 480 new confirmed cases.

Ten people died in the North today related to the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Mr Varadkar pleaded with the public to continue to adhere to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government.

"Your sacrifices are making a difference," he said.

"We have slowed the spread of the virus but, unfortunately, we have not stopped it. We all know people who are suffering or grieving at this time. Too many have died and more sadly will die and get sick before we are through this.

Today’s message is that we cannot be complacent and we cannot lose focus.

"What we are doing is difficult, but it is making a difference, so we have to keep going," he added.

Meanwhile, Simon Harris has said says the garda enforcement powers brought in to help slow the spread of Covid-19 will continue as long as the restrictions are in place.

The announcement of the lockdown extension came as it was confirmed that the Leaving Cert examinations will now take part later in the summer - and the Junior Cert will be replaced by in-class tests.

READ MORE

Leaving Cert postponed until July or August and Junior Cert cancelled

More on this topic

Communities in tourist towns on weekend alertCommunities in tourist towns on weekend alert

Big airlines seek subsidies after Covid-19 crisisBig airlines seek subsidies after Covid-19 crisis

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 495 as police urge lockdown complianceCoronavirus deaths in Scotland rise to 495 as police urge lockdown compliance

Tuam woman leaves hospital after coronavirusTuam woman leaves hospital after coronavirus


TOPIC: Coronavirus