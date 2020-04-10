Coronavirus: Lockdown to continue until May 5

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that restrictions on movement implemented to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 will remain in place until May 5.

Speaking in the last few minutes, Mr Varadar added the initial Easter Sunday deadline by three weeks as he acknowledged the frustration that people have at this time but said the sacrifice is "saving lives".

In a speech broadcast live on television, radio and across social media platforms, pointed out the importance of Good Friday in Irish history.

"Your sacrifices are making a difference," he said, while acknowledging "too many have died".

"We cannot be complacent, we cannot lose focus," he added

The decision comes after a meeting between senior government officials and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

"It is not our desire to turn Ireland into a police not for one day, not for one month," Mr Varadkar said on the restrictions, adding that the vast majority of people are co-operating with the restrictions.

"Let's not use them," he said of the new garda powers, which is called "extensive".

Health Minister Simon Harris praised the public's response to the outbreak, saying that the people are all doing their part

"Doctors can save hundreds of lives... but you can save thousands," Mr Harris said.

Education Minister Joe McHugh announced that the Junior Cert has been cancelled while the Leaving Cert has been postponed.

Over 350 people with Covid-19 have died on the island of Ireland with 263 in the Republic as of last night and 92 in the North.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing