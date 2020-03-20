Coronavirus lockdown is everyday normality for enclosed order nuns

What we call ‘near lockdown’ is a normal day for nuns in enclosed orders.

St Colette Marie is a Poor Clare nun based in a convent on College Rd in Cork and has been living a life of what we consider to be quarantine since she joined the order at the age of 21 in 1989.

She says that some people have commented that “they are living an enclosed life like us now”.

Sr Colette Marie and the seven sisters in the convent have a strict routine to which they rigidly adhere 365 days a year.

Every 5.30am, the nuns get a knock on their door signifying that it is time to get up.

The nuns have a quick cup of tea and prayers followed by Mass. The sisters do all the cleaning and gardening themselves and share kitchen and altar duties. They also respond to letters.

Under normal circumstances, Sr Colette Marie meets locals who come to her on a one-to-one capacity seeking spiritual guidance.

As it stands, her day hasn’t changed substantially since the outbreak of Covid 19.

“We are actually closed to the public always for Lent, so we are not meeting people," she said.

We are, of course, praying for all who are in any way affected by the coronavirus. It is very worrying for anyone who already has a serious health condition. We had a healing service in our chapel this morning and prayed especially for all who are unwell or anxious at this time.

Many churches have webcam and people can join in prayer that way, and be spiritually present for Mass, which is truly consoling and uplifting, she says.

“God is very close to everyone in this crisis, and he understands what each person is going through.”

The nun, who is from a family of eight in Templemore, understands that being inside for long periods of time can be difficult. An enclosed life was not without its challenges for her when she joined the order.

“Initially, being enclosed is the most obvious part of joining up. I entered in October heading towards the winter and I used to go into the garden and think, ‘what is happening over the wall?’ That was normal, I guess," she said.

“What strikes me, and having not been out for the first seven years, was nature," she added.

"We have a lovely garden and every day is different but to go out and drive; the motorways are nice but I love country roads.

"Even country towns. Our country is stunning. I love the sea. I think it would have been 10 years before I saw the sea after I entered. And it was awesome to see it. It was almost worth not seeing it in 10 years.”

Meanwhile, the phenomenon of Italians singing on their balconies during the Covid-19 outbreak should not be a surprise given how important music can be to people living enclosed lives.

A few years ago, one of the sisters in the Cork convent wanted to learn the tin whistle and a lady came in to teach her.

This led to a few ‘sessions’ in the convent.