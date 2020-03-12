Coronavirus: Emergency government call as Sinn Féin urges virus restrictions

The Greens have called for coalition formation talks to be suspended and for an emergency national unity government to lead the fight against the coronavirus.

The call came as the party and Sinn Féin called for immediate restrictions on public events, work, travel, schools, a ramping up of virus testing, and for people to stay at home.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the “stakes could not be higher” and it was time to take a stand and “fight back against this thing”.

She did not back the Greens call for a national government, saying coalition talks should continue, but suggested collective leadership through party leaders co-operating would battle the virus spreading.

The different stances and pressure on the caretaker government to adopt stricter restrictions come as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil begin negotiations today to form a coalition.

However, despite both parties pushing to form a five-year government and also negotiate with the Greens, the latter party dramatically called for the majority government talks to halt.

Deputy party leader Catherine Martin said: “What we are saying is all government formation talks for a majority government should be suspended and that the focus should be on dealing with the coronavirus.

“It is an unprecedented crisis and we feel the best way to deal with that is by forming a national government

“This is a world pandemic as declared and we have to treat it like that.”

Both the Greens and Sinn Féin will write to other leaders, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, about their suggestions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar will meet US president Donald Trump in the White House where both leaders are expected to discuss the global pandemic.