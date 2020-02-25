Coronavirus: Dublin man living in Italy planning 14-day self-quarantine with family

Dublin man Vincent Healy, who has been living in the Italian region of Lombardy for 10 years, has told of how he and his family have stocked up and are planning to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Mr Healy told Newstalk Breakfast that he lives in a village not far from Milan where he works.

His village has been deemed to be in the Yellow Zone which he said means it is “not particularly safe” while those who live in the Red Zone have been told that they must stay at home.

Eleven Italian towns in the Northern Province of Lombardy have now gone into lockdown as a seventh person died of coronavirus on Monday, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 229.

“We’re staying home, no one is going to work, we’re doing what is sensible. Schools, universities, museums are all closed – there is no where to go, so you might as well stay home.”

Mr Healy said he and his family will stay home for 14 days and have not left the house since last Saturday when they stocked up from the local supermarket.

“We haven’t seen anyone from the village, we are ready to sit it out. Most people are being sensible and are staying at home. The only way to spread it is contact so the more we avoid people the better.

“I’m staying home from work in Milan, everyone in the satellite towns are working from home, the banks are allowing staff do smart work.

“The government is doing a good job locking things down. It makes sense as the only way to spread the virus is through contact.”

Meanwhile, China and South Korea have reported more coronavirus cases as clusters of the disease grow in Europe and the Middle East and global concern increases.

Markets have been in decline around the world over virus fears, with Wall Street on Monday mirroring stock exchanges worldwide with a 1,000-plus point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Penneys owner ABF said supplies could be hit should the reopening of Chinese factories be delayed because the retailer sources much of its clothing lines from Asia.