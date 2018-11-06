Cork's St Patrick's Bridge to close this weekend

Cork’s landmark St Patrick’s Bridge will close to traffic for resurfacing this weekend, weather permitting, as its €1.2m restoration nears completion.

A full bridge closure will be in place from 7pm on Friday until 6am on Monday to allow Cumnor Construction resurface its carriageways.

Diversions will be in place, with several bus services being rerouted.

Following the reinstatement of the bridge’s restored lamp standards, and the fitting of all 12 copper-head lighting elements, it is hoped that the fully restored, resurfaced, repaved and relit bridge will be ready to feature in the switch-on of the city’s Christmas lights on November 16.

Three poles for the bridge’s new street lighting system have also been installed.

The design of these lights was inspired by tramway poles used by the Cork Electric Tramways and Lighting Company, which from 1898 to 1931 operated a passenger tramway service which crossed the bridge.

The foundation stone for the bridge we know today was laid by the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, the Earl of Carlisle, on November 10, 1859.

More than 100 skilled stone-cutters and masons were employed during its construction and it was officially opened by the then Mayor of Cork, Sir John Arnott, on December 12, 1861.

The 51-metre span bridge is 18.5-metres wide and is one of the city’s best-known landmarks.

According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, the bridge is a “significant contributor to the architectural heritage of the city” retaining many interesting features, such as the carved keystones and cast-iron lamp standards, which have now been restored.