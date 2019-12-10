News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork woman receives €1.35m for crash in van driven by her boyfriend

Cork woman receives €1.35m for crash in van driven by her boyfriend
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 02:36 PM

A-37 year old woman who suffered catastrophic life-threatening injuries when the van in which she was a passenger was in a “horrific crash” has settled her High Court action for €1.35m.

Brid Hallihan, her counsel Dr John O’Mahony SC told the court, suffered “a multiplicity of fractures” including fractures to the skull and a traumatic brain injury.

The shop supervisor from Co Cork, Counsel said, was a passenger in a van driven by her boyfriend when the accident occurred over four years ago.

"He was overtaking a lorry and he failed to make it and swerved, crashing in to several vehicles," Counsel said.

Ms Hallihan, Counsel said, suffered appalling injuries and had multiple fractures to her skull as well as bleeding in the brain and other injuries. She was in hospital for almost three months and two months in rehabilitation.

Brid Hallihan, Rockview Terrace, Doneraile, Co Cork had through her father Dermot Hallihan sued the driver of the van Martin Feehan, Killaltanagh, Banagher, Co Galway as a result of the accident at Glencaum on the main Mallow to Cork Road on February 16, 2015.

It was claimed the van was allowed to go out of control and collide with other vehicles.

It was further claimed the driver was driving too fast and failed to exercise due care and attention.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that liability was not at issue in the case.

Dr John O'Mahony said it was a sad case. Brid, he said suffered catastrophic, life-threatening injuries in the road traffic accident. The appalling injuries, he said included multiple fractures to her skull as well as bleeding in the brain and other injuries.

Brid had been working as a night supervisor at a local shop at the time of the accident.

Dr O'Mahony said she now has memory and concentration difficulties.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he has seen the photographs of the injuries and he was delighted Brid had made such a good recovery.

READ MORE

20 months for man who alerted gardaí that was responsible for hit-and-run

More on this topic

Court hears 'exploited' cannabis growhouse worker was found in chimney breast of luxury house by sniffer dogCourt hears 'exploited' cannabis growhouse worker was found in chimney breast of luxury house by sniffer dog

Trial of father accused of murdering infant son in 2001 opens at Central Criminal CourtTrial of father accused of murdering infant son in 2001 opens at Central Criminal Court

Court hears nuns under threat of homelessness as Sister found guilty of planning breach Court hears nuns under threat of homelessness as Sister found guilty of planning breach

Judge rules 'very vulnerable' Dublin man unfit to stand trial for allegedly raping his two nephews Judge rules 'very vulnerable' Dublin man unfit to stand trial for allegedly raping his two nephews


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

New research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussionNew research study to explore long-term effects of repeated concussion

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robberyMan appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors10 of 31 local authorities publish political donations given to councillors

Robert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partnerRobert Lawlor found not guilty of threatening to murder ex-girlfriend's partner


Lifestyle

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »