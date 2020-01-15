News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork voters to decide Rebel County's favourite song

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 03:09 PM

Voters in the Rebel County have a big choice to make before casting their vote after a set of candidates in tune with their grassroots was unveiled today.

From Billa to ‘the pucker’, from the Franks to the Sultans, 10 Cork anthems as varied as the county’s accent have been shortlisted for Cork’s favourite song.

The campaign was launched last November by Cork City Libraries, in association with Creative Ireland to acknowledge the singers and musicians that make Cork the vibrant city of music that it is today, and unearth songs that have stood the test of time.

Nominations were accepted online and through local libraries and 84 individual songs were selected for consideration, with the shortlist of 10 unveiled yesterday.

In the running are After All/The Frank and Walters; The Banks of My Own Lovely Lee/Billa O’Connell; Beautiful City/Billa O’Connell; The Boys of Fairhill/Jimmy Crowley; Going to My Hometown/Rory Gallagher; The Langer Song/Natural Gas; Princes Street/John Spillane; An Puc ar Buile/Seán Ó Sé; Safety Rope/Mick Flannery; and Where’s Me Jumper/The Sultans of Ping.

John Spillane, who had 10 songs on the long-list, said: “I was deeply honoured to have 10 songs even nominated and even more so to have a song shortlisted.

“I was 21 when I wrote Princes Street in 1983. I released it as a single with The Stargazers in 1989, and again in 2002 on my album, Will We Be Brilliant Or What.

“It has great resonance for me. It’s where I used to busk but my family lived over 14 Princes St. It’s where my father and grandfather came from. That family connection gives it a greater depth for me.”

Voting is now open online at www.corkcitylibraries.ie and in libraries across the city and the closing date is Friday January 25.

Cork’s Favourite Song will be announced at an exclusive performance of the 10 songs in The City Library on Monday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

