News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Cork Sinn Féin TD says he was on learner licence when caught drink-driving

Cork Sinn Féin TD says he was on learner licence when caught drink-driving
Cork East TD Pat Buckley received a three-year ban for the offence which he has apologised for in the past.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 09:30 AM

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

A Sinn Féin TD has revealed he was on a learner's licence when he was caught drink-driving in 2013.

Cork East TD Pat Buckley received a three-year ban for the offence which was reported in the Irish Examiner.

It comes amid the controversy over Minister Barry Cowen's drink-driving ban while also on a learner's licence.

Mr Buckley apologised for the incident at the time saying: "I am disgusted with myself.

"It is something I've never done before. It's not my form and it was never in my character.

I'm so ashamed of it now.

Mr Buckley said he had a “few bottles of beer”, followed by something to eat, followed by a few more beers, during the course of christening celebrations at a private house party.

Despite having consumed alcohol, he decided to drive the kilometre or so home in the early hours of the morning.

He was pulled over and stopped by gardaí on patrol in a Garda car on the town’s Mill Road at around 4am and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Mr Buckley said that it was something he would carry with him for the rest of his life.

READ MORE

Net tightening around Daniel Kinahan, says former Assistant Garda Commissioner

Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin says no politician from any party is above the law.

"It is not acceptable to drink and drive and politicians of all people should lead by example "In Pat's case, he held his hands up, he was found guilty and he had a three-year ban.

"He has never returned to driving since."

READ MORE

Bríd Smith facing Dáil sanction after comments criticising High Court judge

More on this topic

Sinn Féin accused of throwing councillors 'under the bus' amid Paddy Holohan controversySinn Féin accused of throwing councillors 'under the bus' amid Paddy Holohan controversy

Sinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nominationSinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nomination

O’Neill ‘will not be stepping aside under any circumstances’, says Sinn FéinO’Neill ‘will not be stepping aside under any circumstances’, says Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin leader in the North stands over actions at Bobby Storey funeral amid apology callsSinn Féin leader in the North stands over actions at Bobby Storey funeral amid apology calls

TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Debenhams should 'do the right thing' and pay agreed redundancy, Taoiseach saysDebenhams should 'do the right thing' and pay agreed redundancy, Taoiseach says

UCC welcomes supreme court ruling on 2009 floodingUCC welcomes supreme court ruling on 2009 flooding

No prosecutions following probe into 1988 murder of German backpacker in Northern IrelandNo prosecutions following probe into 1988 murder of German backpacker in Northern Ireland

'No repeat' of Dublin crowds at Kerry bars, say gardaí'No repeat' of Dublin crowds at Kerry bars, say gardaí


Lifestyle

Man Utd are in action in the Premier League, while Robbie Coltrane stars in a repeat of his National Treasure series.Thursday's TV highlights: Man United, National Treasure and Whiplash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »