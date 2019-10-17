News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork LGBT Archive to be digitised and preserved

Cork LGBT activist Orla Egan
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 03:59 PM

Records detailing Cork's long history of LGBT activism are to be digitised and preserved for the future in the Digital Repository of Ireland (DRI).

The collection includes digital copies of objects that are often lost or damaged such as brochures, newspaper stories, and photographs. With long-term digital preservation, the DRI is ensuring that the digitised versions stand the test of time and can be viewed online for generations to come.

The Digital Archive has been developed by Cork LGBT activist and author of ‘Queer Republic of Cork’ Orla Egan who said the decision to preserve the records digitally was hugely significant.

She said: "The DRI has the resources and expertise to develop comprehensive preservation policies and practices. For community archives, like the Cork LGBT Archive, this provides the best option for ensuring the long-term digital preservation of our collections.

"It is important and symbolic for previously marginalised communities, like the Cork LGBT community.

Inclusion is bringing these communities in from the margins and into our national heritage repositories.

Ms Egan highlighted one of the more valuable objects being preserved, namely newspaper coverage of the first Irish LGBT float in a St Patrick's Day Parade which was in Cork in 1992.

"The float was organised in response to the exclusion of Irish Lesbian and Gay Organisation (ILGO) from marching in the St Patrick's Day parades in New York and Boston.

"It was also an opportunity for greater visibility for the LGBT community in Cork. The colourful float won the prize for Best New Entry in the Cork Patrick's Day Parade," she said.

Director of DRI Natalie Harrower said she was "thrilled" that the archive is being preserved and now published in the repository.

LGBTCorkTOPIC: LGBTQ+

