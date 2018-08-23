Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cork GPs told to send children in mental health crisis to ED

Thursday, August 23, 2018 - 04:27 AM
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

The HSE has told GPs in Cork that its specialist service for children experiencing a mental health crisis is closed to new referrals at a time when 162 children are on its waiting list.

The move is blamed on the recent departure of a psychiatrist. 

It means the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) team in Cork North Lee is without a consultant.

GPs are advised that if they have “immediate concerns” for the mental health of a child to send them to the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital or the Mercy University Hospital, where an on-call child psychiatry service is accessible. 

The service was suspended for a period last year due to chronic staffing problems, but is now reinstated.

John Sheehan, a GP and local councillor, said while much of the mental health service is reasonably resourced “CAMHS sticks out like a sore thumb”. 

He said sending a child in a mental health crisis to an ED is “not appropriate”.

The HSE said every effort is being made “to recruit both a permanent consultant and interim temporary cover”.


KEYWORDS

Mental HealthCorkCAMHS

Related Articles

Families unable to access specialist psychiatric service as consultant quits

How to find peace of mind to lift a dark mood

Here's a mental health workout that's as simple as ABC

Love Island stars discuss overcoming anxiety

More in this Section

The lotto results are in...

Up to 15 gardaí receiving counselling after attending brutal Cork murder scene

Details of Pope's movements through Dublin are revealed

Gardaí appeal for information on missing man in Dublin


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »