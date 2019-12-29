Cork gardaí look at possibility decapitated body may belong to second homeless man murdered in three months

People blessed themselves as they passed the imposing property on the southside of Cork city where the decapitated and armless remains of a man were found over the weekend.

And for the second time in three months, it looks as if gardaí in Cork city are investigating the brutal killing of another homeless man.

Superintendent Michael Comyns speaking to the media after a body was discovered in Cork city. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Supt Michael Comyns, who is overseeing the probe, stressed that gardaí are still working to formally identify the remains of the man who was found with "severe injuries" to the rear of a disused and boarded-up property on Boreenmanna Rd on Saturday afternoon.

But it's understood the victim is a man in his late 40s or early 50s, from Cork, who has been availing of the services of homeless charities for some time.

One line of enquiry being followed is that the deceased was a resident of a nearby supported housing project run by Cork Simon. He was last seen there on Thursday night.

As gardaí continue to investigate the murder of homeless man Timmy Hourihane, who was beaten to death on Mardyke Walk last October, they declined to comment on the gruesome nature of this latest death, other than to confirm the man suffered "severe injuries".

The alarm was raised around 4pm on Saturday by a neighbour who was searching for their missing cat on the grounds of Castlegreina House, an imposing but unoccupied two-storey detached home on a large site close to the Boreenmanna Rd’s junction with the South Link Road. The house has been boarded-up for several months and had been used for drinking parties by homeless people and those living in tents nearby.

A headless and armless torso was found in undergrowth to the rear of the property and the scene was sealed off immediately.

Following a search of the grounds, the head and arms were found in the rear garden area.

Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city where a body was discovered on Saturday. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

The remains were preserved in situ overnight before garda technical experts conducted a detailed forensic examination at the scene on Sunday morning as locum pathologist, Dr Heidi Okkers, conducted a preliminary examination of the remains at the scene.

The body was then removed to Cork University Hospital around midday for a post mortem examination, following which a formal murder enquiry was launched.

At a press conference at the scene later, Supt Comyns said gardaí are still working to establish if the man was killed at the scene or elsewhere.

READ MORE Cork University Hospital maintain visiting restrictions amid flu outbreak

It is hoped that forensic evidence gathered from the remains, and at the scene, will yield crucial evidence in this regard.

It is also hoped that the post mortem and forensics may help establish if the head and arms were cut off following death and whether this was done in an apparent attempt to dispose of the remains.

But Supt Comyns declined to discuss the speculation.

Superintendent Michael Comyns speaking to the media after a body was discovered in Cork city. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

"There has been a lot of speculation in relation to the identity of the person and the injuries suffered by the person," he said.

"We do not know the identity of the person nor do we know the full extent of the injuries.

"We can say there were severe injuries but we do not know the full extent of the injuries until the post mortem is concluded.

"Any speculation that has been going on since yesterday evening - it’s not helpful to our investigation.

"I can reassure people that we have a full investigation up and running.

Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city where a body was discovered on Saturday. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

"We have local patrols out in the area we have a lot of uniformed gardaí carrying out house-to-house enquiries and looking at CCTV."

The property where the remains were found dates from 1928 and is known locally as the castle because of its distinctive facade.

READ MORE Diver in critical condition after accident in Cork

It has been unoccupied and boarded up for several months but has been accessed by people, including a number of homeless people and those living in tents nearby, for drinking parties and other anti-social activity.

Supt Comyns confirmed that on foot of complaints several months ago, gardaí had called to the property to break-up such activity. At one stage, people were found drinking on the roof of the building.

Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city where a body was discovered on Saturday. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

But he said those issues were dealt with at the time and the property had been relatively quiet in recent times.

He appealed for anyone in the area, or who has used the Boreenmanna Road since Christmas Day to contact gardaí at the Bridewell Garda Station on 021-4943330 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.