Cork gardaí ensure German woman makes flight home after recovering her stolen passport

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, August 19, 2019 - 02:07 PM

A speedy response by gardaí in Cork city ensured that a tourist robbed of her travel documents on the day she was due to fly out was able to make her flight.

The German national was on Parnell Place, near the bus station, when she was robbed of her purse, containing her passport.

But responding members, attached to Angelsea Street Garda Station, were able to identify the culprit and recover the documents. They then escorted her to Cork Airport where, with the help of Aer Lingus, they made sure the victim got home safely.

The suspect was since brought before court and charged.

Details of the incident, which occurred last June, are detailed in the most recent monthly report of the Garda Commissioner to the Policing Authority.

“On 21 June 2019, a German tourist who was due to travel home that day was robbed at Parnell Place, Cork City, during which her purse containing her travel documents was stolen,” the report said.

Members from Anglesea Street Garda Station immediately responded and a suspect was identified. Searches were carried out and within a short time the suspect was arrested with the purse and travel documents.

“The members then conveyed the German tourist to Cork Airport where, with assistance of Aer Lingus, arrangements were made for the lady to fly home.”

The suspect was charged with robbery, contrary to section 14, CJ (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 and brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court, where he was granted bail until September 2019.

It said: “An investigation file is being prepared for the Law Officers and it is anticipated more serious charges will be considered.”

The previously unreported incident was one of several cases detailed in the report.

On June 6, the British National Crime Agency sought the assistance of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation regarding an inmate currently on remand in Cloverhill Prison suspected of two stabbings in London last April.

The person was due before Cloverhill District Court on 7 June, where there was a “possibility he could be granted bail”, the report said. Gardaí were told the NCA had secured a European Arrest Warrant.

It said gardaí conducted inquiries, adding: “It was established that under an alias, he was due before Cloverhill District Court in connection with offences committed in this jurisdiction.”

The report said: “Following continuous liaison with Chief State Solicitor’s Office and officials at the Department of Justice & Equality, as the Competent Authority, the UK European Arrest Warrant was endorsed by the Irish High Court at 11.30am on 7 June 2019 and when the suspect appeared before the District Court at 2pm, he withdrew his application for bail, recognising the UK EAW. He was returned to the UK, by the Extradition Unit, NBCI on 10 June 2019.”

