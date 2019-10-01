News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork farmer, 70, understood to have been 'gored by bull' in tragic accident

By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 04:02 PM

A 70-year-old man who was killed in a farming accident in Leap, Co Cork yesterday afternoon has been named locally as Thomas Hill.

Mr Hill was held in high esteem in the area where he had farmed for many years.

Locals are shocked by his death which occurred when he had been looking after animals in a cattle compound on his farm.

It is understood he was gored by a bull.

Mr Hill was found unconscious at about 1.30pm yesterday.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí and the HSA have launched an investigation in to the circumstances of the death.

Gardaí will also prepare a file for the coroner.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

West Cork Independent TD Michael Collins said this this is a "real tragedy" which has left a "rural community devastated."

"My sympathies and thoughts are with his family."

The HSA says the fatality rate in agriculture is far higher than any other economic sector.

"A large proportion of all fatal workplace accidents occur in agriculture, even though a small proportion of the workforce is employed in farming.

"The level of farm accidents is not decreasing. The old and the young are exceptionally vulnerable to death and injury on Irish farms."

207 farming fatalities occurred from 2008 to 2018. 15 people died in farm related accidents last year.

The overwhelming majority of those who lost their lives were over the age of 65.

In 2017, 24 farmers died in work-related accidents, with 14 being aged 65 or older.

Up to 53% of fatalities last year were associated with farm vehicles and machinery, while 29% arose due to incidents with livestock.

