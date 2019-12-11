News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork EuroMillions player wins record breaking €500,000 Plus prize

By Steve Neville
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 12:31 PM

A EuroMillions player from Cork has won a record-breaking Plus prize.

The lucky punter is the 32nd player to win the €500,000 prize in Ireland this year.

It beats the previous record set in 2017, which saw 31 winners of this prize.

The numbers drawn in the Plus game on Tuesday night were 05, 07, 09, 29 and 35.

The winning ticket was sold at Costcutter, Amber Service Station, Dublin Road in Fermoy and Lotto bosses are appealing for players to check their tickets.

"The EuroMilions Plus game continues to be a boon for Irish players and this latest win in Fermoy, Co Cork smashes the previous record set in 2017 – and we still have almost three weeks left of the year, said a spokesperson.

"We are calling on all everyone in Fermoy and its surrounding areas in Cork to check your tickets carefully and if you are this lucky ticketholder, please sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your cash prize."

Meanwhile, twos couple have won €500,000 each after winning the Plus draw on Friday.

The couples are are the 30th and 31st EuroMillions Plus top prize wins of 2019.

One of couples, from Dublin, credited their luck with divine intervention.

"It was funny as I stopped by the local church that morning for a quick prayer," said one of the winners.

I was only less than five minutes in the church where I prayed for good luck. Little did I know that someone was listening!

"The last thing we expected was to be €500,000 richer 12 hours later.

"We still cannot believe our luck and the winnings will go towards a few DIY projects we have at home."

One of the second couple, from Meath, said they thought an email alerting them to the win would say they had only won around €4.

"When I finished work later that night I opened the mail and logged into my account on the National Lottery app and saw that we had won.

"I just kept checking and refreshing the screen in case the numbers were from a past draw.

"I still don’t think it has properly sunk in! It’s an amazing feeling and it is going to be a huge bit of comfort for us and our family."

