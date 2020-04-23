Cork couple to complete stay-at-home marathon to raise funds for air ambulance

A couple will complete a stay-at-home marathon to raise vital funds for the air ambulance after the service saved them following an accident while they were out walking near their home.

Paul O’Brien and his wife Julie McCall, who own Bunnyconnellan’s award-winning bar and restaurant on the cliffs above Myrtleville beach in Cork, were out walking on April 11 when disaster struck.

Paul jumped onto a swing which was tied to a tree over a stream near Myrtleville beach. But the rope snapped, he plunged down onto the bank and was knocked unconscious.

“I called neighbours for help and I held Paul’s hand as he drifted in and out of consciousness,” Julie said.

“The air ambulance had to land between houses and telephone poles to get to us. They were fantastic. Paul was treated at the scene by Dr Hugh Doran and his team before being taken to Cork University Hospital where he was looked after by yet another wonderful team of medics and later allowed home to recover. He had a fractured jaw and some cuts and bruises but thankfully, he’s doing really well now.”

STAY AT HOME MARATHON Fundraiser for the Community Air Ambulance. Julie McCall and Paul O’Brien at Fountainstown, Co Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Julie was shocked to learn that the Irish Community Rapid Response (ICCR) air rescue service was community-funded and in such financial trouble that it was in danger of being grounded: “I never thought we’d need the air ambulance but thankfully it was there when we did. It’s a life-saving service.”

“Thankfully Paul’s injuries were not life threatening but people do have heart attacks, strokes, and terrible accidents which need urgent medical care and if the air ambulance was not there to take them to hospital, the outcome could be devastating.”

Paul was due to run the London Marathon on Sunday, so the couple decided to instead arrange a stay-at-home marathon — they will walk 42k within a 2k radius of their home around Fountainstown beach to raise money for the ICCR.

They are also asking others to support them by walking or running 5k within their own 2k radius from home, making a donation to the ICCR and nominating five friends to do the same.

“It costs €3,500 just to send the air ambulance on one trip. The air ambulance is this incredible life-saving service like the RNLI which should be funded by the HSE,” she said.

“We’re not so far from CUH here but if you were somewhere like Caherdaniel in Kerry, and you had a medical emergency, you’d never get to hospital for treatment on time without the air ambulance. Rural and coastal areas are most in need of this service.

“Paul hit his face, thankfully it wasn’t his head. Accidents happen so easily. You can trip over a paving stone, hit your head, and have catastrophic injuries. And services like the air ambulance are vital to help people get the treatment they need on time.”