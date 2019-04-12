Cork City supporters group urges fans to boycott Joe Delaney Stand

A group of Cork City supporters has urged fellow fans to tonight boycott a stand named after the father of former FAI CEO John Delaney, in protest at the ongoing controversy surrounding the embattled association.

Cork City host St Patrick’s Athletic in the SSE Airtricity League tonight in Turner’s Cross, with the fixture coming after weeks of fallout following the revelation that the FAI required a ‘bridging loan’ from Delaney due to cash flow concerns in April 2017.

The more vociferous City fans congregate in the ‘Shed End’ stand behind the goal at the eastern side of the ground.

MATCHDAY | Cork City fans will boycott the Joe Delaney Stand (Shed End) at Turners Cross against St. Pats tonight in protest at the FAI. Supporters are encouraged to watch the game from any of the other three stands in the ground. KO is at 7.45pm. #FansProtest #FAIOireachtas pic.twitter.com/ymxBE9tX8u — Club84 (@clubeightyfour) April 12, 2019

The stand was officially renamed the ‘Joe Delaney Stand’ by the Munster FA in 2012, to honour the former FAI treasurer who was father of current Executive Vice President John Delaney.

“Cork City fans will boycott the Joe Delaney Stand (Shed End) at Turners Cross against St. Pats tonight in protest at the FAI,” a message issued by a number of fans online has read.

“Supporters are encouraged to watch the game from any of the other three stands in the ground. KO is at 7.45pm,” it said.

The boycott of the stand is the second proposed protest at a League of Ireland ground this evening.

Sligo Rovers will take on champions Dundalk in the Showgrounds this evening, and three groups supporting the home side have issued a joint statement calling for protest during the fixture.

The Bit O' Red Supporters Trust, the Dublin Supporters Club and Forza Rovers all called on the board of the FAI and Mr Delaney “to resign for a new start for Irish football”.

"We fear that using tennis balls as a means of protest on Friday will see our club get fined and money we fundraise is too valuable and scarce to waste it on giving it back to the FAI.

"As such, we simply encourage you to attend our match on Friday night and keep pushing for a new start for Irish football by joining in a chant in the 33rd minute," the statement read.