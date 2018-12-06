NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cork-born Glenroe actor Dónall Farmer has died

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 12:02 PM

Actor Dónall Farmer, known for his role as Fr Tim Devereux in Glenroe has died.

Dónall Farmer

The Corkman helped found the Everyman Theatre in his native city.

A graduate of UCC, he was also known for his roles in other RTÉ shows Ballykissangel and Remington Steele

He joined RTÉ in 1964 before being sent to the BBC for training after which he commenced a career at the State broadcaster which included being their Head of Drama.

Update: 12:00 Tributes are pouring in for Dónall Farmer after news of his death broke this morning.

- Digital Desk


