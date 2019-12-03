News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
ireland

Concerns raised over air quality in Cork City, EPA confirm monitoring station returns 'poor' readings
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 11:01 AM

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have identified one air quality monitoring station as returning 'poor' readings for Cork City.

In their Air Quality Index for Health (AQIH) summary this morning they note air quality as good in Connaught, Dublin, Ulster but poor in at least one station in Cork city and very poor in at least one station in the Leinster and Munster regions.

The report comes on the back of considerable social media reaction to the fact that Cork City was earlier this morning identified as the EU black spot in terms of air quality by a global air quality monitoring site.

Purple Air, who are a private company who sell air filters, monitor air quality via monitors located across the world to create a real-time air quality map.

The map has today consistently shown Cork with an an air quality index (AQI) above 150, well above the internationally accepted threshold for harmful effects on health.

According to the site an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality and below 50 the air quality is good.

With figures over 150 Cork city is experiencing conditions where people "may begin to experience health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours ... particularly for sensitive groups such as the elderly or those with respiratory conditions..."

It is believed current weather conditions with low winds and temperatures is adding to the problem.

More as we get it ...

Air QualityCorkTOPIC: Environment

