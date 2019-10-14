Concerns raised ahead of first Beef Market Taskforce meeting

Concerns are being raised that legal threats still hang over farmers as the Beef Market Taskforce prepares for its inaugural meeting today.

The taskforce was set up as part of the talks process which led to the end of the recent beef blockades across the country.

However, the IFA's Joe Healy says while farmers kept their side of the deal a number of beef processors still have not withdrawn their legal threats.

"Well I think the first thing that needs to clarified are the injunctions that are still hanging over a number of farmers and that's against the spirit of any agreement," said Mr Healy.

"Thereafter, we have the beef price index which was supposed to be again [coming into] play about a months ago and that still hasn't happened."