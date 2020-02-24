Complaints about live mice among 3,460 issues raised by consumers with FSAI last year

Complaints about live mice, flies and the presence of pigeons in a deli area were among almost 3,500 issues raised by consumers with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in 2019.

The food safety watchdog received more than 1,100 complaints on hygiene standards and over 1,000 on food that was unfit to be eaten.

In all, some 3,460 consumer complaints were handled by the FSAI's Advice Line last year. Significantly, there was a 25% increase in the number of reports relating to the non-display of allergen information and a 19% increase in issues related to poor hygiene.

There was also an 8% increase in complaints of suspected food poisoning.

The FSAI noted an increase in the number of complaints from consumers in relation to inadequate pest control in food premises too.

The number of complaints can be broken down as follows:

1,134 complaints on hygiene standards

1,082 complaints on unfit food

792 complaints on suspect food poisoning

149 complaints on incorrect information on food labelling

135 complaints on non-display of allergen information

113 other.

Contamination of food with foreign objects was frequently reported by consumers.

In 2019, these reports included allegations of food containing insects, plastics and other foreign objects.

For example, hair was reported several times as being present in a number of foods, as well as false nails, small pieces of stone, metal and plastic.

Other reports to the FSAI included a snail in a whole chicken, a caterpillar in pork chops, and a butterfly or moth in fresh cream.

Complaints regarding poor hygiene standards in food premises cited live mice and evidence of rodent activity throughout food handling and storage areas, staff failing to wash their hands when cooking and serving food, pigeons in the deli area, and flies noted throughout a premises.