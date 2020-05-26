News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Committees find addiction, mental health, overcrowding and homelessness concerns at prisons

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 05:35 PM

A number of prison visiting committees have raised concerns about mental health issues in different jails, as well as other issues such as drugs and overcrowding. A total of 12 annual reports for 2018 have been published by visiting committees, and while there were improvements noted and some jails received very positive appraisals, the theme of mental health concerns and lack of resources was to the fore.

For example, 40 people were waiting for psychological support in Cloverhill Prison. 

The report by the visiting committee to Cloverhill said many improvements had taken place but that there was "a high amount of homelessness" among prisoners and that this was of "huge concern". 

Inmates raised issues such as fear of violence from other prisoners and stress and concerns, including for family members outside who might come under pressure to bring drugs into the jail.

"We see an increase of mental health distress in an increasing number of prisoners," states the report. Overcrowding was another problem: 357 inmates in 2018 had to use a toilet in the presence of others and 3,030 people were in triple cells.

There were also 16 inmates awaiting transfer to the Central Mental Hospital while the committee also mentioned people committed by the Garda National Immigration Bureau ahead of possible deportation who arrived in Cloverhill "at varying times of day or night and must sleep on the floor of the cells".

It said there was an increase in drugs entering prisons having been thrown over the walls and one inmate had been hospitalised in trying to retrieve one such package.

Between 97 and 127 inmates were on a methadone programme at the prison at any one time while it also noted an increase in the use of psychoactive substances such as 'spice'. 

In Mountjoy, many prisoners spoke of their need for support in making a change to overcome addiction, poor mental health, and homelessness during transition and resettlement in the community.

"The substance abuse and related activity is contributing to risk to both prisoners and staff, with a reported increase in intimidation, violence and injury to physical and mental health," it said.

In the Dochas Prison, overcrowding was mentioned by the visiting committee as a major concern.

"On random checks undertaken by the visiting committee throughout 2018 we found that numbers regularly reached 130. Management try to alleviate this problem as best they can," it said. "It is ongoing and leads to disruption, behavioural problems and serious unrest."

It added: "Many women have told us, that at times they are afraid to leave their rooms for fear of the aggressive behaviour of those who are under the influence of these illicit drugs."

