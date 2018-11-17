Comment: Investment needed to change attitudes towards consent and rape

Following international coverage of protests sparked by comments about a girl’s underwear during a rape trial first reported in the ‘Irish Examiner’, we ask a law expert and an activist to examine the issues.

This case offers an opportunity to re-evaluate our attitudes towards consent and rape, writes Susan Leahy.

The controversy surrounding the comments made about a rape complainant’s underwear in a recent rape trial brings concerns about the treatment of complainants in rape trials to the fore once more.

Such an overt attempt to rely on prejudicial, victim-blaming stereotypes about victims ‘asking for it’ is entirely inappropriate.

READ MORE: Counsel for man acquitted of rape suggested jurors should reflect on underwear worn by teen complainant

Prior to this story, one might safely have assumed that such direct efforts to unfairly discredit complainants were a thing of the past; that, in modern Irish society, no-one would countenance the idea that what one was wearing might be indicative of consent to sexual activity.

The protests and negative commentary surrounding this case demonstrate a swell of support for this complainant, and for better treatment for rape complainants generally, clearly illustrating that such blatant attempts to victim-blame are unacceptable.

This case offers a chance to re-evaluate our attitudes towards consent and rape. This is especially important in the context of the introduction of a statutory definition of consent in the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 which, for the first time in Irish law, provided clarity regarding what constitutes valid consent to sexual activity.

Section 48 of the 2017 Act amends the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990 to provide a two-tier definition of consent, beginning with a positive statement that: “A person consents to a sexual act if he or she freely and voluntarily agrees to engage in that act.”

The second tier gives further guidance, listing eight situations where consent will automatically be deemed absent (e.g. where an individual submits as a result of the use or threat of force; where an individual is asleep or unconscious, or where an individual is mistaken about the nature or purpose of the act involved (e.g. believing it to be for medical purposes when it is really for the sexual gratification of the defendant)).

However, while legislative reform can provide clarity, it will not deliver improvements in the treatment of rape complainants in court or ensure jurors are not distracted in their deliberations by defence barristers’ attempts to rely on prejudicial, erroneous stereotypes about rape and rape victims. Indeed, research suggests barristers may not need to make overt attempts to awaken prejudice in jurors’ minds.

Some jurors may already be disposed to blaming victims or relying on stereotypical expectations as to what constitutes ‘real rape’.

A 2016 Eurobarometer survey of Irish attitudes to sexual violence showed that 24% of respondents thought that women are more likely to be raped by a stranger than someone they know, and 23% said women often make up or exaggerate claims of abuse or rape. Victim-blaming was also evident in the survey, with 11% of respondents believing that being drunk or on drugs may make having sexual intercourse without consent justified and 9% saying voluntarily going home with someone or wearing revealing, provocative, or sexy clothing could justify non-consensual sexual activity.

Statistics like these show that significant effort besides law reform is required so rape myths no longer hinder juror deliberations on the core issue in rape trials — whether the complainant was able to exercise genuine sexual choice.

What she wore, whether she had consumed alcohol, or even engaged in sexual activity with the defendant on a previous occasion cannot be taken as indicating consent, which must be given freely and is specific to each incident of sexual activity.

Our Government’s next course of action should be to consider how to eliminate stereotypical attitudes about rape from our courts and Irish society more generally. This requires a much more sustained (and costly) effort than legislative reform.

All practitioners involved in rape trials must be trained so that barristers do not engage in behaviours that shame victims and compound the already traumatic experience of giving evidence in a rape trial. Judges also require training and a move towards specialist judges for these cases should be considered.

Any training programme developed for Irish barristers and judges involved in rape cases must be developed in accordance with best practice from other jurisdictions. Moreover, training must not be a ‘one shot’ effort. Professionals involved in these cases should be provided with regular refresher training to ensure best practice is firmly established.

Hundreds march through #Cork city to the courthouse where a 17-year old’s underwear was used by the defence barrister when addressing the jury in a rape trial #thisisnotconsent pic.twitter.com/4yqGcW6XPG— Fiona Corcoran (@fiona96fmnews) November 14, 2018

Admittedly, this is not an inexpensive or quick fix but it is a vital step to permanently eradicate the attitude problem which persistently blights rape trials.

The Government must also urgently turn its attention to a sustained investment in public awareness and education on consent and the realities of rape.

This is important not only to tackle rape myths but also as a preventative measure which educates everyone that consent to sexual activity must be effectively communicated and never assumed. Although such deep-seated attitude change is a long-term goal, in the short-term, while such attitudes still hold potential to influence rape trials, targeted intervention within such trials can be provided.

For example, judges should be given model jury directions which they can use to effectively direct the jury on both the legal definition of consent and on how to eliminate stereotypical thinking from deliberations.

"How do you think a rape victim or a woman feels at the incongruous setting of her underwear being shown in the courts?" Minister Ruth Coppinger showed a thong to the Irish Parliament this week to highlight issues in rape trials. pic.twitter.com/7HtH7M5Af1 #ThisIsNotConsent — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) November 16, 2018

Such directions can be created outside of legislation as a type of bench book guidance and have proved useful in England in helping judges with the difficult task of directing the jury to eliminate bias from their deliberations in a way which does not interfere with the defendant’s fair trial rights.

The next steps in tackling the attitude problem in rape trials require significant Governmental thought and investment.

There are no easy solutions and, while some further legislative reform would be helpful, legal changes do not hold the key to tackling the attitude problem in either our courtrooms or society.

This week, the protests on our streets demonstrate that the public demands change. The initiatives discussed here must be effectively delivered by our political leaders if rape victims are to receive justice in this jurisdiction.

Dr Susan Leahy is a lecturer in Law, University of Limerick and the co-author of ‘Sexual Offending in Ireland: Laws, Procedures and Punishment’.