Cobh named one of the most beautiful small towns in Europe

Cobh has been named among the most beautiful small towns in Europe by a prestigious travel publication.

In a recent feature, Condé Nast Traveler named the scenic town among the 25 most beautiful in Europe describing it as "the stuff European vacations dream about".

According to travel journalist Caitlin Morton, Cobh "redefines charming with its rows of candy-coloured homes along the water and towering cathedral".

The article notes the town's popularity with cruises as around 60 ships visit the harbour each year.

The Titanic museum also gets a mention as it is well-known that Cobh was the final port of call for the doomed vessel.

Chairman of Cobh Tourism Jack Walsh has welcomed the glowing article citing Condé Nast Traveler as "globally recognised as one of the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voices in all things travel".

Mr Walsh said: "We are always championing Cobh as a visitor destination, so to see our beautiful small town featured in a prestigious publication like Condé Nast Traveler Magazine is a fantastic endorsement."

The historic town is popular with travellers from Ireland and beyond due to it scenic waterside location and fascinating history.

Among other towns to feature on the list are Sighișoara, Romania; Interlaken, Switzerland; Kaysersberg, France; Ísafjörður, Iceland and Ronda, Spain.