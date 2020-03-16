News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Closing borders would make things worse, says disease prevention and control expert

Closing borders would make things worse, says disease prevention and control expert
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 11:36 AM

Border closures will not be effective in delaying the spread of Covid-19 according to an expert at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Dr Agoritsa Baka said that given there is already community transmission of the virus in European countries, “we need to collaborate to make sure everyone can deal with the virus in a coordinated way.”

Closing borders would make things worse, she said and would negatively affect the function of healthcare systems, as was seen during the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Dr Baka said that if, for example, Germany closed its border “everything, like food supplies, personal protection equipment cannot move around Europe, and it would be a disaster.”

The spread of Covid-19 across Europe is “not out of control”.

Measures taken to date should mean a “much lower peak of the outbreak, rather than the situation unfolding in Italy.”

Dr Baka described the approach of the UK as “very risky” and said that the ECDC cannot oblige countries to do something, “we can just advise them on the best way forward.”

One of the strongest recommendations from the ECDC, she said was the protection of hospital and health care workers.

“They need to be there operating at full capacity caring for patients.”

Public health specialist Dr Gabriel Scally, Honorary Professor of Public Health in Bristol University, has described the UK's policy on Covid-19 as “way out of line” with the rest of Europe and advice from the World Health Organisation.

Dr Gabriel Scally
Dr Gabriel Scally

“I think it's dangerous. Their view really is let this fire burn and they will try and damp it down where they can and spread it out over a period of time.

"But we know from elsewhere in the world that if countries and communities act fast, this can be kept under control and knocked back.”

The UK approach is similar to the old adage: “Everyone is out of step with our Johnny", he said.

“If the UK has got it right, then the rest of the world has got it wrong. And I don't think that's likely.

“I think it's displayed by some of their appalling science that they're talking about, using herd immunity.

They are reliant on mathematical modelling but this is not a mathematical modelling issue.

Dr Scally said that if there was one threat to how things are being handled in the Republic of Ireland, it is the UK's position.

People in Northern Ireland need to be demanding better from their leaders and they themselves need to do a better job.

“They're following along blindly this notion that somehow all of the wisdom is emanating from Number 10 Downing Street and we know that to be wrong.

"Even the United States is taking a more proactive approach than the UK.”

The UK should be shutting schools and not relying on sporting bodies to make decisions on mass gatherings, he said.

Dr Scally also called on publicans in the North to take a responsible attitude.

People should not be flying back and forth to the UK unless it is absolutely essential, he added.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Ryanair has not ruled out grounding entire fleet; 20,000 Irish tourists to fly home this week

More on this topic

Mason Mount to be reminded of his responsibilities after breaking self-isolationMason Mount to be reminded of his responsibilities after breaking self-isolation

System to refer patients for Covid-19 test struggling to cope with demandSystem to refer patients for Covid-19 test struggling to cope with demand

Oliver Mangan: Only time will tell how long this crisis will lastOliver Mangan: Only time will tell how long this crisis will last

China allows workers to leave virus-hit Hubei amid efforts to kick-start economyChina allows workers to leave virus-hit Hubei amid efforts to kick-start economy


TOPIC: Coronavirus