Cllr calls for investigation after human waste smeared on St Patrick's Bridge

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 10:10 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A city councillor has called for a full investigation to identify the person responsible for defecating on Cork's landmark St Patrick's Bridge.

Sinn Fein Cllr Chris O'Leary said he has no doubt whatsoever that the offensive material he saw this morning on the newly restored and refurbished bridge was human, and not dog faeces.

"I am a dog owner and I know the difference," he said.

"I just couldn't believe it when I saw it.

"This was intentional. It is absolutely disgusting."

Cllr O'Leary was crossing the bridge at around 6am this morning when he spotted the material on the eastern parapets.

It is smeared against one of the columns of the bridge, with lumps of material on the pavement.

Mr O'Leary said he hopes CCTV footage will lead to the identification of the person involved and that a prosecution will follow.

A ceremony was held on the 158-year-old heritage bridge at the weekend to mark the end of its €1.2m refurbishment.

