Climate activists glue themselves to Dept of Climate Action building in Dublin

The climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, who have glued themselves together at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment in Dublin today. Pic: Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 04:11 PM

Climate change protesters have glued themselves to the doors of a government building in Dublin.

Five activists from the Extinction Rebellion group have used superglue to form a chain blocking the door of the Department of Communications and Climate Action on Adelaide Road.

It comes as People Before Profit's Bríd Smith said she is bringing a legal challenge over the Government's move to block her Climate Emergency Bill.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton insists a ban on extracting oil and gas would not cut carbon emissions.

Earlier today, climate activists protested during a speech on forestry by the Minister for the Environment.

Paul McCormack-Cooney from Walkinstown in Dublin is one of those taking part in the protest and he said he felt he had to take direct action.

Mr McCormack-Cooney said: "It probably sounds pretty mad. If you'd asked me this time last year or had said to me I'd be doing this, I would have said you were mad.

"But then the IPCC, the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change, which is the UN's chief body on climate science, they came out with their shocking report which said we had 12 years to try and avert a global catastrophe."

