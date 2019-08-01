News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Climate activists 'disappointed' bug hotel opening was cancelled due to planned protest

Picture: Eoin English
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 05:32 PM

Climate crisis activists insist that they are not a threat after their planned protest forced the cancellation of a ‘five-star’ bug hotel opening event in Cork city.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Cork also said they hope the event in Shalom Park, which was planned by Cork City Council in association with Gas Networks Ireland, will be held later and that they can “cooperate fully” with the company and see eye-to-eye with one another.

The council, with the support of the company, developed the 'luxury hotel' for insects and bees.

But the council pulled the plug on yesterday's opening “in the interests of public safety” amid concerns over an XR Cork demonstration which was to be staged outside the park at the same time.

However, XR Cork said they are disappointed the event didn’t go ahead, adding: “This was to be a strictly non-violent and family-friendly demonstration."

The XR Cork spokeswoman also said they are disappointed the company didn't respond to their emails seeking a meeting to discuss what it's doing to lower its carbon footprint and “progress into a renewable source of energy”.

“We would like to express our wish that this event will go on at a later date and that we can cooperate fully with the company and see eye-to-eye with one another,” she said.

