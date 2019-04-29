NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Civil rights group calls on Govt to repeal censorship act

Irish Council for Civil Liberties chief executive Liam Herrick.
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 05:37 PM

The threat of censorship that hangs over artists and writers must be removed once and for all, according to civil rights activists.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will tomorrow be called on to repeal the Censorship of Publications Act so as to "liberate the arts in a modern-day Ireland".

Backed by historians and artists, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) will make the call for an end to censorship in all its forms.

The campaign launch, the Best Banned in the Land event, is part of the Dublin: One City One Book festival. It comes a year after the forced removal of a Repeal the 8th Amendment mural at the city's Project Arts Centre, an order by authorities which sparked public outrage.

In a message ahead of the campaign launch, ICCL chief executive Liam Herrick said: “Artistic expression, because it resonates at such a deep level, should be protected and facilitated by the State.

"This includes via state support of artists who face barriers such as gender, economic status or race. Artists should feel that the State is not only allowing their work to flourish, but actively promoting it and they should feel empowered to claim that from the State.

"Any act of censorship is counter to this obligation and the State should make every effort to repair damage done by it.”

In 2018, the charities regulator ordered the removal of a pro-choice mural at the Project Arts Centre. A separate order in 2016 saw city authorities argue the mural breached planning regulations. One writer last year also had her talk on abortion at a literature festival cancelled.

Other guest speakers at the launch tomorrow include Declan Long, a programme director at the National College of Art & Design; Project Arts Centre artistic director Cian O'Brien; poet and barrister John O'Donnell; and Lian Bell who is a director for a campaign for women working in theatre.

READ MORE

TDs who raised concerns on vaccinations have defended their actions

More on this topic

Plans to support Cork county businesses through new pilot scheme

Daniel O'Donnell Visitor Centre closes down after seven years

Tributes paid to Cork nun who died in Birmingham crash

Assault happens to taxi drivers 'every day', says Taxi Watch

KEYWORDS

censorship

More in this Section

4,000 apartments planned in Dublin under fast-track planning rules

ATM robbery foiled by Gardaí in Carlingford

Three petrol bomb attacks in Drogheda overnight

IMO welcome Harris commitment on pay discrimination


Lifestyle

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk

As Avengers: Endgame smashes records – 5 Marvel-themed destinations to sate your superhero cravings

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »