Church seeks 'creative solutions' to reaching faithful amid Covid-19 lockdown

Fly-by confessions and outdoor masses could be on the cards as the Catholic Church charts its way out of Covid-19 lockdown.

These are in addition to bringing services to "hundreds of thousands" who are "accessing prayer online" since the introduction of restrictions in March.

While any return to normal service will be "slow, gradual and evolutionary", Archbishop Eamon Martin, Catholic Primate of All Ireland, is open to suggestions for creative ways to bring people together once again.

Churches are not due to reopen for ordinary services until July 20. Weddings and baptisms will be subject to social distancing from that date, too.

The Archbishop told Sean O’’Rourke on RTÉ radio he is keen to see religious ceremonies return and that "creative solutions" might be needed.

Drive-in confessions are already on offer in one Dublin parish and the Archbishop said there is no reason they couldn’’t be extended out to other areas.

In fact, he offered a confession to a parishioner of his own in recent days, sitting three metres apart in a church car park, rather than in a confessional.

Outdoor masses are not currently an option but the Archbishop is open to the idea in the coming months, weather permitting.

"I would like to think that even in advance of July 20, we’’ll be able to think creatively like others, and say that yeah, we actually can do something outdoors. As long as we can ensure that not just the mass itself is safe but also getting there. If we weigh up all of those things, I see no reason why we can come up with some creative solutions for small gatherings," Archbishop Martin said.

He sympathised with those affected by cancelled weddings and baptisms and the restrictions imposed on funerals. He said he must be realistic about how quickly normality can resume.

There is "simply no way" first communions or the blessing of graves can happen at the moment, he said, but added that creative solutions, such as priests offering online services, have been a huge success, offering a "lifeline" to those cut off by the restrictions.