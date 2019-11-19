News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charlie Flanagan 'blurring the lines' with two roles, Labour leader claims

Charlie Flanagan 'blurring the lines' with two roles, Labour leader claims
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 10:42 AM

Labour party leader Brendan Howlin has accused Charlie Flanagan of “blurring the lines” between his position as Minister for Justice and as director of elections for Fine Gael.

“Charlie is a decent man, but he has over stepped the mark,” Mr Howlin told RTÉ Radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

He was commenting on the visit of Wexford Fine Gael general election candidate Verona Murphy to asylum seekers on Monday evening.

Mr Howlin said it was not appropriate for Ms Murphy to “use asylum seekers as a re-education tool, for a Road to Damascus conversion after statements that were just plainly untrue.”

Candidates should know the facts, he added.

Or if they don’t know the full facts, not to peddle misinformation.

Mr Howlin said it was not right to “paint a wrong picture. These people need compassion not demonisation.”

It was unfortunate that people felt they could say “these things” and that there was a notion that they could get political traction “by expressing these populist views.”

He said he was asking all the party leaders to make clear that they would not allow such views in their political parties. Some seemed to think they could gain political capital by making such comments “they need to be called out.”

READ MORE

'I wouldn’t call for her deselection' - Tanaiste states support for under fire Wexford FG byelection candidate

More on this topic

By-elections at right time for GreensBy-elections at right time for Greens

'I wouldn’t call for her deselection' - Tanaiste states support for under fire Wexford FG byelection candidate 'I wouldn’t call for her deselection' - Tanaiste states support for under fire Wexford FG byelection candidate

Candidates woo voters in diverse Cork North Central constituencyCandidates woo voters in diverse Cork North Central constituency

Sinn Féin Ard Fheis to debate on Brexit, byelections and UK general electionSinn Féin Ard Fheis to debate on Brexit, byelections and UK general election


TOPIC: Byelections 2019

More in this Section

DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’

Body found in burning car in DublinBody found in burning car in Dublin

Taoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attackTaoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attack

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damageWater is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »