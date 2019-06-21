Charity match raises €748,000 for Seán Cox rehabilitation fund

€748,000 has been raised for Seán Cox following a charity football match held in Dublin earlier this year.

Nearly 27,000 fans attended the game at the Aviva Stadium in April which saw a Liverpool legends side take on a Republic of Ireland 11.

The Meath man suffered life-changing injuries in an attack before a Champions League match last year.

Liverpool FC's CEO Peter Moore, Director of the LFC Foundation, Matt Parish and Joe Blott, Chair of the Spirit of Shankly, presented a special cheque to Seán’s wife Martina and Stephen Felle, Chairman of the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Martina said: “Today is my first ever visit to Anfield and, while it is tinged with some sadness given Seán cannot be with me, we are humbled by the warmth and generosity that has been shown by Liverpool Football Club, its supporters and the people of this city in taking Seán into their hearts.

While the doctors are pleased with his progress, it is slow and Seán himself is frustrated at not being able to properly speak or express himself or do the things he took for granted before the attack.

Seán will begin the next stage in his rehabilitation later this summer when he will travel to a specialist neurological centre in Yorkshire.

"As a family we hope and pray that we get more of the old Seán back in the years ahead," she said.

Peter Moore, Chief Executive, Liverpool Football Club said: “What happened to Seán was such a terrible tragedy – no football fan should go to a game and suffer what he and his family have endured.

"We have all been touched by what happened and whilst football is still a tribal game, we must come together to try and help in any way we can regardless of club colours.

“The support we have seen from football fans all over the world has shown that this game is special when everyone is united. It was incredible to see so many supporters come together and help support Seán."

You can donate to the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust by visiting www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox.