Challenge to tendering system for builders will negatively impact housing repairs, Council tells court

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 03:17 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

Kildare Co Council says a High Court challenge to a panel system for choosing builders to do works, is likely to have "significant negative consequences" for its ability to repair its houses and adapt dwellings for the disabled.

Builder Robert Owens, Kilberry, Athy, Co Kildare, has brought judicial review proceedings over the council's decision to eliminate him from a tendering process for the panel system.

The value of the work involved is around €2.5m per year.

The "Multi-Party Agreement for Planning Building Works 2018" established 12 "preferred contractors" and eight "reserved bidders" to carry out general repairs and maintenance to the council 4,216 housing units.

Among the more urgent works are adapting dwellings for disabled occupants and refurbishing vacant units and houses bought by the council.

In 2017, there were 123 houses refurbished after being vacated and the same number done up after being purchased, the council says.

Mr Owens says he is a sole trader and has had a long-standing and successful contracting relationship with the council.

The decision to eliminate him from the panel was flawed on grounds including that his competitors were afforded an unfair advantage in the tendering process for the panel because the council gave his rivals specific guidance while he was excluded, he says.

Mr Owens has challenged the council's decision on grounds of an alleged breach of EU Remedies Regulations.

READ MORE: Love triangle trial: Court hears blood stains found in sitting room and bedroom of girlfriend's home

This means there is an automatic suspension of the awarding of contracts until the court case is resolved or otherwise disposed of.

Today, the council applied to have Mr Owens' case dealt with by the High Court's fast track commercial division.

It says it currently has 80 projects involving adaptation of dwellings to facilitate disabled tenants and 27 of these are classified as urgent. It is planned to proceed to tender for 11 of these in coming weeks.

The automatic suspension of the tender competition is likely to have significant negative consequences to deal with the immediate housing maintenance workload, it says.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton admitted the case to Commercial Court after hearing the Owens side was neutral on the application.

