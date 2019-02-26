Challenge to proposed €220m Cork to Ringaskiddy motorway gets underway at High Court

A High Court challenge against An Bord Pleanála's decision to give the green-light to a €220m motorway linking the south of Cork city to the new Port of Cork got underway today.

The 12.5km M28 development links the Bloomfield Interchange on the existing N28 junction with the N40 South Ring road junction and the Port of Cork to the east of the village of Ringaskiddy.

Today, Mr Justice Michael McGrath heard submissions from counsel for the M28 Steering Group, an umbrella organisation of residents' associations representing some of the households living in areas close to the route of the proposed motorway.

The opening submissions largely focussed on the alleged impact the proposed motorway would have on the Raffeen Quarry, where objectors have said rare habitats would be disrupted by the works.

Those opposed to the proposal have concerns about the proximity the motorway would have to homes in the Rochestown, Maryborough, Douglas, and Mount Oval suburbs of the city.

Residents who object to the scheme say the motorway will cause more pollution and noise, and will have a significant detrimental impact on the amenity of their homes.

However, points arising from the planning process form the main focus of the legal challenge against the planning authority's decision.

Submissions on behalf of the objectors will continue tomorrow, after which the court will hear from An Bord Pleanála.

It gave its approval last June following a 12-day oral hearing during which the local objectors’ submissions were heard.

However in her report recommending the granting of permission for the project, planning authority Inspector Mary Kennelly said the existing N28 road “suffers from undue traffic congestion, delays and a poor-quality alignment that presents significant safety hazards”.

She further stated that the proposed motorway “would improve the human environment for communities along the route and improve road safety for all road users” and “would not have significant negative effects on the community in the vicinity”.

Four days have been set aside for proceedings.