News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Central Mental Hospital over capacity for female patients due to space shortage

Central Mental Hospital over capacity for female patients due to space shortage
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 09:03 AM

The Central Mental Hospital broke its approved capacity of female patients last month because of a shortage of space.

It wrote to the health watchdog to say it was at risk of breaching privacy regulations as a result.

Last month a woman was found not guilty of a crime by reason of insanity and the Central Mental Hospital was legally required to find space for her.

At first, the Central Criminal Court heard she could not be committed to a facility because it had reached full capacity in its quota of female patients.

But the following day, October 25, the court was told there was now a place available.

It has now emerged that day Dr Brenda Wright, a clinical director of the National Forensic Mental Health Service in the hospital, wrote to the Mental Health Commission.

In a letter released under the Freedom of Information Act, she said they were legally required to admit a female patient that day who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the Central Criminal Court earlier in the week.

Dr Wright said this admission meant they would be accommodating 11 female patients, rather than the approved capacity of 10.

She said they had tried to discharge another patient to facilitate the woman but that this was unsuccessful.

The clinical director said they were now at risk of being non-compliant with privacy regulations.

"It is very concerning that the Central Mental Hospital or any hospital would have to go above its capacity to cater for someone in need of acute care," said Brendan Kelly, professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Kelly said that this case highlights the problems at the hospital.

"At any time there are between 25 and 30 people in prison on the waiting list for transfer to the Central Mental Hospital - many of them for many months.

"This is a very difficult situation. Prison is toxic for the mentally ill.

"We need more capacity in the Central Mental Hospital."

The Mental Health Commission says it is satisfied steps were taken to ensure the privacy and dignity of residents in the female unit, after this extra admission.

READ MORE

Consumers warned to be vigilant against fraud ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday


More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

With party season in full swing, keeping up with festive engagements doesn’t always leave time for a mad dash home to get changed. So why bother?From desk to dancefloor this festive season

A tenth of us suffer from rosacea and that includes celebrities too!The Skin Nerd: Don’t see red — tackle rosacea from the inside out

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

If you have a gamer to buy for this Christmas, here are some suggestions about suitable presents.Game Tech: Great gamer gifts for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »