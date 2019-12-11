Catholic schools allowed to opt out of revised sex education curriculum which conflict with ethos

Catholic schools will not be forced to teach elements of a newly revised sex education curriculum which conflict with their ethos, Education Minister Joe McHugh has said.

While all schools must teach the sex education course, they are free to adapt it to keep it in line with their ethos.

Following the release of a report on the Review of Relationships and Sexuality Education in primary and post-primary schools today, Mr McHugh said any curriculum change will require, obviously, careful consideration, but more fundamental to that is the age-appropriateness of the material.

In relation to the ethos, he said the Government is “very, very anxious” to ensure that the ethos of the school is central to any curriculum or any curriculum change in this regard.

“The ethos will will be protected. Every school ethos, you know, has a different approach to this. But we want to embed in this that it is not a directive that every school has to follow a certain specific analysis of how we treat this subject,” he said.

Mr McHugh strongly hit out at a “fake news” campaign which suggested four-year-olds would be taught about masturbation which he said was utterly misleading.

“I think the campaign was dangerous. It was disinformation. And ultimately, it was fake news for highlighting those scaremongering aspects of something that wasn't realized,” he said.

There's nothing in the report that says that. There's a complete emphasis and care and consideration given around age-appropriateness, the development of the child.

"And one of the feedbacks from even young people themselves, and young people take a very responsible position on this, is that in the primary sector there's a certain introduction to this very sensitive conversation, but it's completely different to the conversations you have at a later stage in secondary school,” he added.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings, the minister said it is his intention to instruct the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) to develop guidelines in time for the start of the new school year in September.

Mr McHugh said the report showed that from the student feedback, it was clear that the students feel there's an inadequacy around the teaching of Sexual Education at present.

The minister said his approach is about breaking down the uncomfortableness in dealing with this subject.

“I'm a parent and I can talk on behalf of me as a parent, I still have a certain uncomfortableness around this conversation at home, and in this report, you're saying the same.

"So we need to have a support system that helps us study language that helps us through this conversation, these conversations. And that means put in at the heart of it,” he added.