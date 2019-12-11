Cash and suspected drugs to value of €34k seized by gardaí in West Cork

Cash and suspected drugs with an estimated value of over €34,000 have been seized by gardaí following two searches of houses in West Cork.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, carried out a search at a house in Durrus and discovered a grow house containing a total of €12,400 worth of suspected cannabis herb and plants. €6,800 of cannabis herb and €5,600 of cannabis plants were seized and are to be sent for analysis.

In a second unrelated search, Gardaí seized €4,900 of suspected cannabis and €17,200 in cash at a house in the Ballylickey area of Bantry.

No arrests were made in relation to both drug seizures but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Separately, ten people were arrested in relation to recent incidents of assault, theft, possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and on foot of a bench warrant.

The arrests formed part of an Operation Thor Day of Action in the Cork West Garda Division on Tuesday.

Of the 10 arrested four have been charged to appear at a later date, and two have been released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

One of those arrested was brought before the courts on foot of a bench warrant, another was charged and brought before the courts, while one is to be dealt with under the juvenile diversion scheme and another received an adult caution.

Gardaí say two multi-agency checkpoints were conducted on the N71, Toureen Ballinhassig and the R586-Colomane, Bantry, which were operated by Gardaí from Bandon, Customs and Revenue officials, Department of Social Protection Officers, Enforcement Officers from Cork County Council’s Environmental Protection Unit and Road Safety Authority Members.

During the checkpoints only one road traffic offence was detected thanks to an extremely high compliance rate from motorists.

"Social welfare detected three people working while claiming welfare allowance which will be further investigated,” a Garda spokesperson said.

A total of 19 vehicles were dipped for green diesel by Customs and Revenue with no detections, gardai said.

Meanwhile, Gardaí held a meeting with vintners in Clonakilty. A Garda spokesperson said the purpose of the meeting was “to collaboratively open new methods of communication between both parties with the aim of reducing public order, assaults and alcohol and drug abuse.”