News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Carer who rescued elderly lady from Limerick house fire hailed as a 'hero'

Carer who rescued elderly lady from Limerick house fire hailed as a 'hero'
Monika Szurkus-Urbanaka
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 05:58 PM

A carer has been hailed a “hero” after rescuing an elderly woman, her grandson and two pet dogs from a raging fire at her home.

Monika Szurkus-Urbanaka, who works for Myhomecare.ie, is being put forward for the title of Carer of the Year after performing the daring rescue at the home of one of her clients, an 81-year-old lady in Corbally, in the suburbs of Limerick.

As she was approaching the home ready to get her client ready for the day, Polish woman Monika, 29, saw smoke pluming from the house.

Without a second thought, she ran inside, grabbed a cushion from he couch and put it over her nose and mouth to prevent her from inhaling smoke.

It was then she then brought the pensioner, who has mobility issues, from the house, before returning a second time to ensure no-one else was in.

She discovered the woman’s grandson and beloved pet dogs and managed to get them outside safely too.

Describing the accident Monika, who has worked for the company for two years, said: “I had my own key. I opened the door and was met by smoke. I knew straight away, I didn’t overthink it. I just ran inside. The smoke was getting worse and my client was walking slowly. Everytime I went to talk I had to remove the cushion from my face.

I felt scared, but I felt an adrenaline rush take over my entire body. Afterwards, I was so relieved that everyone had made it out OK, the fire brigade came in time and nobody was injured.

Deirdre Doyle, account manager with MyHomeCare.ie said: “Words cannot express how proud we are of her and how amazing she is. We all asked ourselves, would we be that brave? And you just don’t know. It’s just incredible to me.”

Company chief executive Declan Murphy added: “This is a true depiction of our staff going above and beyond for our clients’ daily and to carers across Ireland who put others needs before their own every single day – they are the unsung heroes in our society.”

Bosses at Monika’s employer are now in the process of recognising her life-saving actions.

READ MORE

Female shop assistant sexually harassed on daily basis for six months awarded maximum €40,000

But Deirdre says that the carer is not seeking any more attention.

“It boggles my mind every time I think about what Monika did," she said.

She is an amazing person. And she doesn’t want anything. She’s quite shy, and just puts it down to doing her job. She says that she was hardly going to leave her client.

The fire is believed to have started in the utility room of the house, and there is still some damage as a result.

But the main thing is, no lives were lost.

“She really is a big hero,” Deirdre concluded.

READ MORE

Suit salesman sacked for sexually harassing female colleague loses unfair dismissal action

More on this topic

Woman hospitalised following house fire in LimerickWoman hospitalised following house fire in Limerick

Watch: Limerick man and US tourist he saved from drowning in 1960s reunited for first timeWatch: Limerick man and US tourist he saved from drowning in 1960s reunited for first time

Mum of three reveals family 'living in fear' following shooting at Limerick home Mum of three reveals family 'living in fear' following shooting at Limerick home

PropertyBridges attracts first tranche of peer-to-peer loans for Limerick housing project in record timePropertyBridges attracts first tranche of peer-to-peer loans for Limerick housing project in record time

CarerLocal newsTOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Five Dublin beached closed following wastewater leakFive Dublin beached closed following wastewater leak

Ryanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial actionRyanair pilots in Ireland vote for industrial action

No room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaignNo room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaign

'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy'Women have been failed again': Vicky Phelan has 'had enough' after latest CervicalCheck controversy


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »