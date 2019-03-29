NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Cancer patient jailed for violent robbery in which he broke victim's leg

File photo
By Declan Brennan
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 05:11 PM

A cancer patient has being jailed after he admitted a violent street robbery in which he broke the victim's leg.

Martin Hanley (55) knocked Frank O'Neill to the ground with a punch as the victim left a bookmakers shop with some winnings. Hanley demanded money off the victim while he lay on the ground and stamped on his leg.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Hanley is receiving treatment for cancer and has had a lung surgically removed.

Judge Karen O'Connor said the attack was a vicious and frightening one which shocked the victim and has left him worried for his personal safety.

She suspended the last two and a half years of a five-year prison term and told Hanley he would be going to jail for longer but for the fact he has a “life changing illness”. She placed him on a bond to be of good behaviour for two years and to engage with Probation Services after his release.

The victim's tibia bone was broken during the attack and he is no longer able to run. For some time after the robbery he was unable to walk and could not walk “his beloved dog”, Judge O'Connor said.

She said the injuries meant the victim, who is aged in his 60s, was likely to suffer from arthritis in the future.

Hanley of Mountjoy Square, Dublin city pleaded guilty to robbery at Gardiner Lane, Dublin on November 23, 2017.

The court heard Hanley targeted and followed the victim before attacking him. He told him he had a knife though no knife was ever produced. He has not come to garda attention since the offence and his lawyer told the court the attack was “out of character” for him.

Garrett McCormack BL, defending, said his client was at a very low ebb in his life at the time and was sorry for his actions. Hanley and his family had raised €2,000 to offer the victim as a token of remorse but Mr O'Neill refused the offer.

Judge O'Connor made no order regarding the monies. A Probation Service report put Hanley at a moderate risk of re-offending.

READ MORE

Postmaster challenges termination of his contract

More on this topic

Men jailed following €645,720 drugs seizure

Taxi driver who denied exaggerating injuries settles claim

Two women lose test case over family reunification

Terminally ill woman tells court she felt 'lost in the system'

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

Creators get the balance right with new Netflix natural history series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »