Calls for review of legislation which allows erection of 'intrusive' masts without planning permission

Calls are mounting for a review of the legislation and licensing process which allows “intrusive” mobile phone signal booster masts to be erected without planning permission.

It follows the installation of yet another mast in Cork city where licences for the installation of up to 10 such structures have been granted.

Concerns about the structures emerged before Christmas when two were installed - one on Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny and the other at Ardcullen, Hollyhill, close to Apple’s European headquarters.

Their sudden appearance sparked concerns across the city's northside about the nature of the structures and how they were sanctioned.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Tony Fitzgerald and Sinn Féin Cllr Thomas Gould quizzed city officials and discovered that the structures are exempt from full planning permission because they are below 12-metres in height.

Unlike a planning application, there is no requirement for the applicant to put up a site notice or to place an ad in a newspaper.

All that is required is an engineer’s referral report from Cork City Council to ensure that the masts are not a hazard to road users or pedestrians.

The installation of yet another mast, this time in Ballintemple, has prompted new concerns.

Independent Cllr Kieran McCarthy described the mast as “intrusive and ugly” and said the process governing their installation must be reviewed.

“They don’t require planning permission - just a sanction from the roads department of Cork City Council. This loophole needs to be urgently fixed,” he said.

Registered telecoms firm, Cignal Infrastructure Ltd, is installing the structures.

The firm is authorised by ComReg to apply for licences for over-ground electronic communications infrastructure such as towers, masts, and rooftop structures to meet the requirements of operators including EIR, Vodafone and Three.

Cignal said it works with mobile operators to identify ‘blackspots’ for mobile phone signals and wireless broadband.

A number of mobile phone and data device “blackspots” were identified across Cork city and applications to the city council were made on behalf of Cignal for three-year licences to install 16 masts to boost 3G and 4G mobile phone coverage in and around these areas.

The council has granted licences for 10 - two sites at Ardcullen, two sites on Harbour View Road, St Finbarr’s Road, Grange Road, the junction of Victoria Ave and Boreenmanna Road in Ballintemple, Drummond Warehouse in the Glen, Glendale Grove, Rossa Ave near CIT.

Applications for masts on Curraheen Road, Lakeland and on the Rochestown Road have been refused.

Further information has been requested in relation to an application for a mast on Deepark Road in Greenmount, and applications for two sites, one at Rossa Ave and one at Mount Oval in Rochestown, have been withdrawn.

Mr Fitzgerald said while the improved service for mobile phones must be welcomed, there is a “major weakness” in a system which allows such large structures to be erected without any public consultation.

City Hall said it is intended that the masts will be shared by operators, thereby reducing the number required to provide improved mobile phone coverage.