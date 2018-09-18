Calls for regulation to prevent alcohol abuse harming children

The government's child protection advisor says alcohol abuse is one of the biggest challenges facing Irish society.

A report being launched today by Geoffrey Shannon will call for more regulation to address how easy it is to buy alcohol.

He also says alcohol abuse, for which 21 people are entering treatment every day, is negatively affecting children's welfare.

Mr Shannon says he wants action on the issue.

"What we shouldn't forget is the expansion in the supply of chains that make alcohol available, the ease and convenience with which alcohol is now obtained," he said.

"What I'm suggesting is that we regulate appropriately the sale and supply of alcohol, that we put children first.

"We need to look at the harm caused by alcohol abuse to children."

