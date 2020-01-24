News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Calls for horse ban in Limerick town after animal trots into local gym

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 06:01 AM

A councillor has called for horses to be banned from a Limerick town after it was revealed a horse trotted in the back door of gym, a council meeting heard.

Last year, Independent councillor PJ Carey called on gardaí to rein in children as young as six riding sulkies in Kilmallock which, he says, is turning into the “Wild West”.

Mr Carey tabled a question at a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting asking the council to investigate ways to prevent the illegal grazing of horses in the People’s Park in the town, specifically by closing some entries to the park.

“Horses are in the park seven days a week,” said Mr Carey.

“Two duck races on the river have been affected. I met a man who asked me why he should scoop the poop of his dog when the park is covered in horse shit. They are everywhere in Kilmallock.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Mike Donegan rode in behind Mr Carey, saying on one occasion “a horse came in the back door of a gym”.

“It’s not nice when you’re running a business,” he said.

Another time, part of a fence was cut out and horses were let into a memorial wild flower garden, he said.

“We are all frustrated by horses in public areas,” said Mr Donegan. “We are doing something. We are trying to close off entrances. I’m at it for a long time.

“We are trying to stop anti-social behaviour,” said Mr Donegan, who added that he would 100% support Mr Carey in asking for a by-law to ban horses in Kilmallock.

“But will it be enforced?” asked Mr Donegan.

When Mr Carey asked why the council allows horses into the People’s Park, senior executive engineer Brendan Kidney said it does not.

“Any time it is reported, we go down but the minute our back is turned they are put back. We can’t be there 24/7,” said Mr Kidney.

Fine Gael councillor Ger Mitchell said the owners are “flouting” the law, as horses must be microchipped.

“They should have proper identification and then we can chase down the owners,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillr Eddie Ryan brought up the cost to the council of paying for horses to be seized.

“It is €1,000 per horse. It is taxpayers’ money,” Mr Ryan said, calling for the Department of Agriculture to be involved.

