Calls for Government to fund app and gaming development to treat people with mental health issues

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 07:34 AM

The Government should spend more money on developing apps and gaming to treat people who are mentally ill.

Kevin Cullen, from Mental Health Reform, says 'eMental Health' is a very effective treatment.

He is one of the organisers of a seminar on the subject in Grangegorman in Dublin today, which will feature speakers from the Netherlands.

Mr Cullen said the Department of Health needs to invest more in this type of care.

He said: "eMental Health is often very effective when it's blended - so you might do some face to face sessions and some online, or you might do it all online but you'd have someone phoning you regularly between your sessions.

"I think there's great scope for spending public money both on hiring more therapists or clinicians and supporters and also funding the role out of these technology platforms as well."

