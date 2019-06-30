News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Calls for Government to cut excise on alcohol

Sunday, June 30, 2019

There is a call on the Government to cut the excise tax on alcohol.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland is making the call, saying it wants it reduced by 15% over the next two years.

It says it would help lead to job creation and boost business, especially in rural parts of the country.

DCU Associate Professor of Economics Tony Foley said it would help reverse steps brought in during the recession.

"It's 15% over two budgets so 7.5% per budget.

"The tax basis is that it basically reverses the net effect of austerity measures since 2008.

"Since 2008 there was two increases in excise and one decrease."

