News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call to report bonfire stockpiles following Dublin city centre blaze

Call to report bonfire stockpiles following Dublin city centre blaze
Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:05 AM

A major fire in Dublin city centre is believed to have started after a bonfire stockpile was set alight.

People are being urged to report materials such as tyres and pallets that are being collected ahead of Halloween.

Four fire engines were involved in bringing this blaze under control yesterday evening after it broke out at a derelict building on Leonard's Corner.

The incident forced Clanbrassil Street to close during rush hour and nearby offices were also evacuated.

Part of the building had to be demolished to make the scene safe.

Last year, Dublin City Council removed 600 tonnes of material that had been collected for bonfires.

People are being urged to continue to report stockpiles ahead of Halloween tomorrow.

READ MORE

Facebook suing Israeli company over ‘WhatsApp spyware’

More on this topic

Save our streets: Setting standardsSave our streets: Setting standards

New stand for Tallaght Stadium announced alongside 20,000 capacity event venue plans New stand for Tallaght Stadium announced alongside 20,000 capacity event venue plans

Developer lodges fresh application for 650 apartments in RahenyDeveloper lodges fresh application for 650 apartments in Raheny

Savoy Cinema owner objects to developer’s planSavoy Cinema owner objects to developer’s plan


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Ex-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UKEx-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UK

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threatFive directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat

TDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powersTDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powers

TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »