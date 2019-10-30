Call to report bonfire stockpiles following Dublin city centre blaze

A major fire in Dublin city centre is believed to have started after a bonfire stockpile was set alight.

People are being urged to report materials such as tyres and pallets that are being collected ahead of Halloween.

Four fire engines were involved in bringing this blaze under control yesterday evening after it broke out at a derelict building on Leonard's Corner.

Video footage of a fire today that severely disrupted rush hour traffic. Reports of a bonfire stockpile set alight led to a building fire that took 4 fire engines to extinguish at Leonards Corner / Clanbrassil St #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/FrjrgfcHXH — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2019

The incident forced Clanbrassil Street to close during rush hour and nearby offices were also evacuated.

Part of the building had to be demolished to make the scene safe.

Last year, Dublin City Council removed 600 tonnes of material that had been collected for bonfires.

People are being urged to continue to report stockpiles ahead of Halloween tomorrow.