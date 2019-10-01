Call for tougher sentences before knife crimes 'get out of control'

A spike in knife crimes and recent killings have triggered proposals for tougher laws before things “get out of control”.

Fianna Fáil are seeking cross-party support to increase the maximum sentence for carrying a knife intended to injure a person from five to 10 years.

Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan insists that stronger deterrents are necessary to cut down on the growing knife culture in Ireland, particularly among young people.

He said: “Unfortunately it is the case that a lot of people, particularly young men, think it is appropriate and sometimes necessary for them to carry knives.

"We need to send a message out that it is wholly unacceptable for young people or for any people to be carrying knives for the purpose of inflicting harm on others, even if they think those knives are necessary to defend themselves.”

The move to strengthen knife crime laws comes after the killings of four people over the summer in attacks. This included the stabbing of a young man in Dundrum, south Dublin, in May and the killing of a Latvian woman in a hostel in west Dublin in June.

Mr O'Callaghan also pointed to gardaí recording a 60% rise in the number of knives seized between 2016 and 2019, up from 1,197 to 1,936.

A junior minister this week has also suggested that a weapons amnesty be introduced. OPW minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran says the crackdown on guns and knives would allow people to dispose of weapons without the risk of prosecution.

Mr O'Callaghan said this plan would need to be backed by stronger laws to stop possession in the first place.

He pointed to a massive spike in knife crimes in London and said action was needed here before things got “out of control”.

The Dublin Bay South TD added: “Currently, people can get a maximum sentence of five years and/or a fine for carrying a knife intended to incapacitate or injure another person.

“This summer four people were killed in Dublin in knife attacks. Unfortunately, this reveals that people are carrying knives for the purpose of inflicting harm on others. At present the maximum penalty for being found in possession of a knife with intent to harm another is five years.

"The maximum sentence needs to be increased so that there is a real deterrent to cut down on the growing knife culture in Ireland. It is important that people are aware that carrying knives for no lawful purpose is not permitted and will be severely punished.”