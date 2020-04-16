Call for one relative to be allowed to be with dying loved one

No one should die alone during the Covid-19 crisis according to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

One family member should be allowed to be with a dying loved one in a hospital or care setting, it has urged.

Even if personal protective equipment is needed for a relative to be with a Covid-19 patient, the exception should be made.

The foundation issued the recommendation after seeking clarity and guidance from the HSE.

IHF chief executive, Sharon Foley, said it is responding to concerns from many people and health care staff about a person dying alone in hospitals and nursing homes.

“There is only one chance to get end-of-life right and we know that dying alone is hugely problematic both for the dying person and their families - creating a lasting memory of distress for families and no doubt impacting on their bereavement," she said.

"We appreciate hospitals and other care settings will need to assign staff to train families in the donning and doffing of PPE and that this training and support requires time and resources," said Ms Foley.

No visiting guidance has been issued in many areas where the risk of Covid-19 is high, including intensive care units.

Ms Foley said they appreciate that the visiting restriction is to prevent the infection from spreading.

They also recognise the sacrifices families are making.

However, the foundation wants hospitals and care settings to give families clear guidance and explanations for their visiting policies.

There should be information on how limited visiting can be accommodated, where possible, and clear reasons given for any restricted visiting policies.

It suggests that the guidance should state how families can engage with the hospital and care setting, ideally through a named contact person such as a social worker.

“If hospitals can provide as much clear detail as possible on where, how and when visiting can be allowed and facilitated, this can alleviate some distress for families,” it stated.

Where there is an absolute no visiting policy at the end of life for infection control reasons then measures should be taken to ensure that dying patients are not left alone.

The foundation has suggested that staff use a variety of methods to bring comfort, compassion and company to the dying person, as well as communicating these measures and approaches to the family in a sensitive way.

The IHF issued the recommendations after seeking clarity and guidance from the HSE.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the health authority’’s acute hospital, primary care and older people divisions and have also been issued to Nursing Homes Ireland.