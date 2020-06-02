News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Call for cold case units to be set up in every garda area

Call for cold case units to be set up in every garda area
Pat Marry: ‘In many instances, senior gardaí will retire and their unsolved cases will remain there until someone takes it on.’
By Pádraig Hoare
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 06:00 AM

A retired Garda detective inspector, who investigated some of Ireland’s most infamous crimes, has called for cold case units to be installed in every Garda jurisdiction in the country.

Pat Marry, who was involved in investigating the murder of Rachel O’Reilly by her husband Joe in Co Dublin in 2004, as well as the killing of Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co Louth in 2013, said the Garda senior leadership team has not provided enough manpower to solve missing persons’ cases, unidentified remains or unsolved murders that have gone cold.

“It is not a lack of resources, rather a lack of a coherent strategy and planning for such cold cases,” he said. 

Mr Marry, now a private investigator since retiring in 2018, spent years unsuccessfully trying to identify a skull found off Lambay Island, Co Dublin, in 2006. 

Other cases of unidentified remains include a body of a man found in Ballincollig, Co Cork, in 1999, the bizarre mystery of Peter Bergmann in Sligo in 2009, and the case of ‘Busker Dave’ from 2002.

Mr Marry said: “Garda management has to take responsibility and examine case by case to see if cold investigations can be brought on any further. 

"All of these cases involving missing persons, unidentified remains and unsolved major crimes are totally solvable. They just need that shot in the arm.

READ MORE

'Unapologetic Muslim' who received death threats becomes UCC's religion department head

“There has been a huge lack of co-ordination in the gardaí to match up or compare evidence when it comes to tracing missing people or matching body parts that have been found.”

He said cold cases could now benefit from advances in DNA testing, online media and social media.

“In many instances, senior gardaí will retire and their unsolved cases will remain there until someone takes it on. 

"Garda management needs to push these cases, to assign people in every jurisdiction to take them on, especially now with tools at our disposal such as DNA, online media and social media.”

He said he is a big believer in genealogical websites which, he said, have got a huge bank of DNA profiles.

“I believe we should be able to run cold case DNA through it, to see if we can finally get justice for cold- case victims. 

"I would have been relentless about this when I was in the gardaí because it is a huge bank of knowledge sitting there.

“There are obviously privacy issues and the likes of GDPR, but surely some kind of process could be established that addresses concerns but also brings closure for victims’ families,” he said.

In his book, Without Trace: Ireland’s Missing, RTÉ reporter Barry Cummins, highlights one of Cork’s least-known mysteries, the discovery of a body in Ballincollig in 1999.

READ MORE

Man seriously injured after hitting submerged rock while jumping into sea in Cork

More on this topic

Special Report: Complete national policy needed for cold casesSpecial Report: Complete national policy needed for cold cases

Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and KildareTwo appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare

Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Family and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in DublinFamily and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in Dublin

Stormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extensionStormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extension

Shielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under controlShielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under control

Coronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbersCoronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbers


Lifestyle

Every parent eventually reaches that weird milestone where their children discover that their mother or father had a life before kids. For Cork musician John “Haggis” Hegarty it came this April, when his 17-year-old son walked in clutching a copy of the Irish Examiner.Emperor of Ice Cream: Cork band reunite for another scoop

Louis Theroux, best known for his TV documentaries, is, like the rest of us, being forced to improvise and so has started a podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux.Podcast Corner: Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp zoom into action

Gavin James is preparing for what is probably the strangest challenge of his live-gigging career to date: performing to a sea of cars at his upcoming Live at the Drive In gigs.Gavin James: All revved up for drive-in gigs

The Government last week reminded anyone receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), put in place as an emergency response to layoffs made in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, that they could be liable for a tax bill at the end of the year.Making Cents: Working out if you will face a tax bill because of Covid-19 supports

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »